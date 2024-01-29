2-car crash near Tonopah kills a person and traps another inside, authorities say

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A person was killed Sunday night in a 2-car crash in Maricopa County near Tonopah, Arizona Fire and Medical said.

The crash happened near 339th Avenue and Indian School Road on the evening of Jan. 28.

"Crews have one patient that is requiring extrication and has sustained life threatening injuries, a second patient has been pronounced deceased," Arizona Fire and Medical Division Chief Ashley Losch said.

The victim who died wasn't identified.

No more information was provided about this crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened: