2 cars, building hit, no one hurt in shootout that began as robbery outside Jacksonville Wawa

Action News Jax is learning more about a shootout that happened at a gas station in Oakleaf Plantation on Monday afternoon.

A robbery led to a shootout in the parking lot of the Wawa on Old Middleburg Road near Argyle Forest Boulevard, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report.

Officers say at least two cars and the building were hit in the crossfire.

Thankfully, no customers were hit, but there were several witnesses in the area fueling up when the shooting happened.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. We got several questions from viewers, now we’re learning what police say happened.

According to the report, witnesses saw the suspect, who is in their late teens to early 20s, firing at a man running to the back of a gas station.

We saw what appears to be at least one bullet hold near one of the pumps.

Bullets struck at least two cars multiple times, and the building.

Police said they questioned five people and found out it started out as a robbery.

We know at least one person was arrested on a previous warrant and for possession of marijuana.

