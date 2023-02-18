2 cars stolen from same street in Bethel Park

Two cars were reported stolen from the same street in Bethel Park early Saturday morning.

According to Bethel Park police, the cars were taken from Snee Drive bordering South Park Township overnight.

Police said the vehicles were discovered missing at around 7 a.m. and were likely stolen in the early morning hours.

Police are asking anyone living in the area to check their security cameras and report any suspicious activity to crimewatch@bethelpark.net or 412-833-2000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Fatal wrong-way crash in Beaver County shuts down eastbound lanes of I-376 Father of Moon club basketball player charged after coach for opposing team assaulted during game 2-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in Duquesne VIDEO: How not to empty your savings paying your energy bill DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts