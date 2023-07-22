2 Central Florida adults arrested for human trafficking, officials say there could be more victims

2 Central Florida adults arrested for human trafficking, officials say there could be more victims

Investigators said two people forced Central Florida women into human trafficking.

Law enforcement is looking for more potential victims.

The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation said they know of three female victims but believe there could be more out there.

MBI wants people to know that if they believe they were also victims of the two individuals, they should contact MBI and the Victim Service Center of Central Florida to assist in healing and recovery.

MBI agents arrested Joselito Martinez and Tanya Wurster Wednesday.

Read: Florida’s fight against human trafficking: What is being done?

Between 2019 and 2021, the two suspects provided women a place to live after bonding them out of the jail.

In return, the victims were forced to engage in commercial sex acts with customers.

Investigators said Martinez and Wurster took photos of the victims and advertised them on the internet and commercial sex sites.

In total, the two raked in $300,000 in a two-year period.

Read: Victims raise questions after changes to Florida human trafficking bill

Besides pimping the women out, the two would use NARCOTICS, threats of violence and humiliating acts such as shaving the victim’s head to control them.

According to MBI, two women were branded as property with tattoos.

Kaylen Palmer with the Victim Service Center of Central Florida said it could take years for victims of human trafficking to come forward.

Read: A timeline of fentanyl cases this month inside Orange County Jail

But it’s an important first step, even if you confide in a close friend or relative.

“It’s always scary to come forward,” Palmer said. “It’s always scary to tell your story. What we tell people is, you know, it’s important to understand that there are other people out there, you’re not alone.”

At Victim Service Center, the organization offers free services and does not discriminate against race, gender or citizen status because everything is kept confidential.

People can call the 24/7 Helpline at 407-500-HEAL (4325). Call 1-800 FLA-SAFE if you have a tip on this case.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.