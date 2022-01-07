2 Central Florida teens charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting victim in face

Two Central Florida teens face felony attempted murder charges after being accused of shooting another man.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of the 15-year-olds on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the Deltona shooting happened Thursday evening in the area of Wilmington Drive and Tivoli Drive.

Deputies initially believed they were responding to a report of a man hit by a car but arrived on scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to the face.

The 18-year-old victim told deputies he was shot and his car was stolen, according to the Facebook post.

Officials set up a perimeter around the area and identified the victim’s stolen car one block away from the shooting on Abeline Drive.

Deputies found one of the teen suspects at a home on Abeline Drive with socks but no shoes on.

A pair of slippers were left at the crime scene, according to officials.

The address deputies found the teen was at another teen’s home who’d been a codefendant in a previous case.

Investigators said they brought both teens in for questioning.

Detectives confirmed the teens were trying to buy drugs from the victim when a fight broke out and led to the victim being shot.

Officials charged them with attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, using a firearm during the commission of a felony and violation of juvenile probation.

First responders took the victim to the hospital for treatment where he’s expected to recover from his injuries.