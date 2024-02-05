Here are 2 chances to hear from, talk to your representatives at Colorado Capitol

Clockwise from left, Sen. Joann Ginal, Rep. Cathy Kipp and Rep. Andrew Boesenecker are pictured. They represent Fort Collins in the Colorado General Assembly.

If you want to find out what your legislators are up to at the state Capitol, you can hear from them yourself on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Sen. Joann Ginal and Reps. Cathy Kipp and Andy Boesenecker, who all represent Fort Collins, will host a town hall from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Foothills mall.

It will take place at the PSD Future Ready Center inside the mall, 215 E. Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins. It's closest to the north entrance of the indoor mall, off Foothills Parkway.

Listening session on Feb. 18

On Sunday, Feb. 18, you can attend a listening session with Kipp and Boesenecker to share with them what's important to you. The two representatives will host the listening session from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St., meeting room 1, Fort Collins.

