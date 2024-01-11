Ohio 4-year-old overdoses on fentanyl on his birthday, court docs say

Two people have been charged after a 4-year-old was determined to have overdosed on fentanyl, according to court documents.

34-year-old Alexis Scarborough was charged with one count of endangering children on Monday, according to WCPO.

According to court documents, Scarborough was visiting the child on his birthday at a home in Golf Manor when someone found the child, WCPO reported. The child was thought to be napping but was not breathing well.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where physicians determined the child was overdosing on fentanyl.

The hospital reported the child abuse to authorities, according to WCPO.

A warrant was also filed charging Denard Bishop with one count of child endangering, WCPO reported. Court documents say Bishop “did neglect to show a duty of care and safety” for the child.

Court documents did not say how the child is suspected of coming in contact with fentanyl.