2 charged after 4 vehicles, 3 apartments ‘riddled with bullet holes’ in Rowan County shootout: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man and a Salisbury man are facing a slew of charges after authorities said an AK-47 style rifle was used in a shootout that damaged at least four vehicles and three apartments Tuesday afternoon in Rowan County.

The shootout occurred at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Woodland Creek Apartment Complex located off of Statesville Blvd just outside of the Salisbury city limits.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, responding deputies found at least four vehicles and three apartments “riddled with bullet holes.”

A man from Salisbury, who had been shot in the incident, arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. While at the apartments, deputies were able to take Michael Daryle Withers, 27, of Charlotte, into custody. An AK-47-style rifle was recovered at the scene.

Withers has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and posted it before being fully booked into jail, deputies said.

The injured man, identified as Shikese Zontae Mcentyre, 25, of Salisbury, has also been charged in connection to this shooting. Deputies said he faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into two occupied dwellings, and damage to property.

The sheriff’s office said Withers was currently out on bond for a murder that occurred in August 2021 in Huntersville. In that case, he’s accused of shooting another man during an argument at a park, deputies said.

Mcentyre was not arrested the night of the shooting due to medical treatment he was receiving for his injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives continue to review the evidence in this case and additional arrests and charges are expected to come, they said.

