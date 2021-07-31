2 charged with aggravated sexual assault of child in Montgomery Co.

Axios

In a sequel to his bestselling "Front Row at the Trump Show," ABC News' Jonathan Karl will be out Nov. 16 with "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show." You're seeing the cover here for the first time. Driving the news: The publisher says Karl "tells the story of Trump’s downfall, complete with riveting behind-the-scenes accounts of some of the darkest days in the history of the American presidency," and on-record interviews "with central figures ... telling their stories for the first time."