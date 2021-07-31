2 charged with aggravated sexual assault of child in Montgomery Co.
Detectives say the preschool-age victim described disturbing sex acts done to her and another younger child.
Detectives say the preschool-age victim described disturbing sex acts done to her and another younger child.
The president calls the referendum a moral imperative. Critics label it a PR show. Its potential impacts are unclear.
Prosecutors say Joseph Jimenez shot and killed Anthony Barajas and Rylee Goodrich during a showing of “The Forever Purge.”
It is feared hackers may have accessed sensitive legal files during last year's SolarWinds breach.
Police say a fight broke out at the party, and someone opened fire, striking two 16-year-old boys.
Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena got knocked out of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament on Sunday by Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar. If things had gone a little differently, it could have been Dalhausser and Lucena wearing the Qatari flag instead of the Stars and Stripes. In 2005, when they were self-described knuckleheads working as substitute teachers in South Carolina, the Americans were offered airline tickets to Qatar and a chance to become citizens.
After shooting his wife and her two kids, deputies say the man threatened to take his life and barricaded himself inside a Katy-area home.
All eyes were on Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine sales when it reported second-quarter earnings this week -- and for good reason. The company has fully vaccinated more Americans than its rivals and has established itself as a leader in the worldwide vaccine market, too. Due to more and more orders, Pfizer now expects full-year coronavirus vaccine sales to total $33.5 billion, up from $26 billion.
Authorities said the suspect was initially in prison for life before he got paroled, only to turn around and commit the same crime.
The bizarre choice of camerawork came in the dying minutes of a preliminary Olympic women's field hockey match between Argentina and Spain.
An arrest warrant said the officer’s stomping on the man was “likely to produce death or great bodily injury.”
In a sequel to his bestselling "Front Row at the Trump Show," ABC News' Jonathan Karl will be out Nov. 16 with "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show." You're seeing the cover here for the first time. Driving the news: The publisher says Karl "tells the story of Trump’s downfall, complete with riveting behind-the-scenes accounts of some of the darkest days in the history of the American presidency," and on-record interviews "with central figures ... telling their stories for the first time."
You'll never forget to water them again.
Find out how a month featuring driven Leo and nurturing Virgo vibes will shape your sex and love life.
The boyfriend of a woman who was found decapitated on Thursday on a Minnesota sidewalk has been arrested and charged […] The post Minn. woman found decapitated on sidewalk, reported boyfriend arrested appeared first on TheGrio.
BurberryThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Crying and cringing my way through the Olympics.The pornographic glory of celebrity fragrance ads.DaBaby is dumb, and that’s important.Justice for Queen Deborah Cox!A lil’ thank you.Shirtless Adam Driver on a Horse. It’s Called Art, Sweetie.It’s a big week for haunted horses
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares details on the latest additions to her Casa Zeta-Jones label, which includes more than a dozen activewear pieces and four slip-on sneakers
Saweetie is the next superstar set to receive her very own McDonalds meal
On Thursday, Amanda Knox took to her website to speak out against Matt Damon’s new film, ‘Stillwater,’ which is loosely inspired by her life story. Knox made headlines after she was wrongfully convicted for the murder of a fellow exchange student in 2007. She then spent the next eight years fighting for her freedom, until she was acquitted in 2015.
Mexico is among the powers in racewalking, a sport that grew in popularity out of the country's desire to avoid embarrassment at the 1968 Summer Olympics.
Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings, and Pedro Severino homered twice, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Harvey (6-10) allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings without walking a batter. “This is great, because it is tough to keep going out there and not getting any results,” Harvey said.