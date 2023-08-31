2 charged with animal cruelty after man runs from traffic stop, deputies say

A man and a woman were arrested for animal cruelty after the man ran from a traffic stop in Macon.

A deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Honda Accord that was driving with a headlight out on Glendale Avenue.

The deputy said the driver, who was wanted on warrants in Warner Robins and Statesboro, slowed down and then jumped out of the car and ran away.

The deputy followed him to a nearby trailer, where the man and a woman were found with two malnourished dogs shut in separate rooms without food or water.

The sheriff’s office says there was a large amount of feces and urine spread across the floor.

The woman was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.

The man was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, a headlight violation, expired registration, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Neither suspect was identified by the sheriff’s office.

