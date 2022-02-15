2 charged in armed robbery of Walmart in Spokane Valley

Feb. 14—Two people were arrested Sunday in connection to an armed robbery reported at the Walmart on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.

Kyle C. Teeples, 30, and Victoria R. Orden, 33, are facing felony charges stemming from the incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the 5025 E. Sprague Ave. store, according to a release from Spokane Valley deputies.

Deputies said Teeples flashed a handgun when store security attempted to contact him and Orden after they passed the checkout area without paying for items. The two then fled the store south on foot toward the South Carnahan Road intersection.

Responding deputies found Teeples and Orden walking near the area of South Carnahan Road and East Second Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

As deputies approached, Teeples allegedly walked over to a nearby wooden fence and leaned over it, putting his hands out of view. The two were then taken into custody with assistance from Spokane police officers and reportedly were positively identified by store employees.

A loaded pistol was later found on the other side of the fence, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the homeowner told investigators he did not own the gun.

Teeples was charged with second-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Deputies said Teeples is a convicted felon who is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

Orden was charged with first-degree robbery and also on two unrelated warrants.

The two were remanded to the Spokane County Jail.