2 charged with arson in Cobb vehicle fire

Feb. 6—Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for two people accused of arson in a July 2022 vehicle fire.

Cobb County Fire said David Hunter Rogers, 22, and Britni Lyn Martin, 30, have been charged with felony second degree arson. Rogers has also been charged with felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor false report. Police are searching for both Rogers and Martin.

The charges stem from a vehicle fire, reported around 3 a.m. of July 9, 2022. First responders found the vehicle, an "abandoned Nissan sedan," in flames on Red Barn Road, which is located between Ernest Barrett Parkway and Bankstone Drive.

A subsequent investigation found the cause of the fire to be incendiary, Cobb Fire said.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is asked to call 770-499-3869.