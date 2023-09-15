2 charged with attempted murder in Bridgewater shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in a shooting in Bridgewater’s Finderne section in March 2022.

Ikeem Thomas, 20, of Covington, Georgia, and Josiah T. Talbert, 20, of the Somerset section of Franklin, are also both facing charges of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said Friday.

The first-degree crimes of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder carry 10-year minimum prison sentences. Second-degree crimes can result in five to 10-year sentences.

At about 3:31 p.m. March 1, 2022, Bridgewater police responded to Sunny Slope Road after a 911 call from a victim reporting gunshots fired at their vehicle, McDonald said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Bridgewater Township Police Department determined that Thomas and Talbert allegedly were involved in the shooting, the prosecutor said.

Both were arrested without incident. Thomas was arrested May 5, 2022, in New Brunswick and Talbert was arrested in North Brunswick on Aug. 28, 2023.

The prosecutor's office did not release a motive for the shooting.

McDonald thanked the agents from the FBI Newark Field Office based in Branchburg, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the New Brunswick Police Department and North Brunswick Police Department for their assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908- 722-4111 or via the STOPit app.. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bridgewater shooting suspects charged with attempted murder