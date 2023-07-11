2 charged in 'brazen daytime shooting' outside Brockton District Court

BROCKTON − Two men are being held without bail after being charged in connection with a shooting that occurred in broad daylight on Monday outside Brockton District Court, officials said.

Antwon Barrett-Smith and Neandro Mendes, both 18, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday during their arraignments in Brockton District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearms license and disorderly conduct.

Mendes was additionally charged with one count of disturbing the peace.

Prosecutors asked the judge to hold both men without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing. The request was granted and the hearing was scheduled for Friday, July 14.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. on Monday outside Brockton District Court, near the corner of Main and Crescent streets. The Plymouth County district attorney's office described the incident as a "brazen daytime shooting" in a written statement.

Courthouse personnel observed a fistfight that took place moments before the shooting.

"A male party, later identified as Barrett-Smith, was observed brandishing what appeared to be a handgun just before gunshots were fired," the DA's office said.

Police received several 911 calls reporting the shooting. Brockton and State Police responded to the nearby area of Maple Avenue.

"There, police located a male subject allegedly involved in the shooting, who was wearing clothing matching a description being broadcast by police radio," the DA's office said. "The male, identified Mendes, was placed under arrest."

Two people were injured in the shooting.

A 37-year-old woman who was standing in close proximity to the courthouse altercation suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the DA's office said. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

State Police responded to the Brockton hospital and learned that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off there. He was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for further treatment.

"All parties involved with the shooting were known to one another," the DA's office said. "Two handguns were recovered by detectives. The shooting remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police."

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton District Court shooting: 2 men face charges, 2 injured