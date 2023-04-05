2 charged in brutal attack caught on camera on North Side

Two men are facing charges following a brutal attack and robbery on Pittsburgh’s North Side Tuesday.

Video obtained by Channel 11 captures a man pinned down outside of a home on Boyle Street during broad daylight.

The suspects, identified as Joshua Walsh and Terrence Rudolph, are seen punching the victim as he screams for help.

Officers were called around 5:45 p.m. and caught up with the injured victim. He allegedly told officers that “he had just sold his car and people in the area knew he had $400-$500 on him” so they were “following him and attempting to steal it.”

Witness Sean Riffe, who filmed a portion of the attack, said that the suspects “got something out of the guy’s pocket and ran off.”

According to police paperwork, Rudolph ran to Federal Street where he entered North Side Beer and tried to hide in a cooler. Officers arrested him and he was taken to jail.

Walsh, meanwhile, ran to Loraine Street, a residential street a block from where the attack occurred.

One resident there told Channel 11 that he returned from a walk to find his back gate doors open.

“I really felt violated after coming home and realizing somebody’s been in my backyard,” that resident said.

According to police, Walsh jumped fences and tried to enter a neighbor’s house. He was detained and taken to the hospital.

The criminal complaint indicates that the victim reported a third suspect being involved. Channel 11 will update this article as we learn more.

