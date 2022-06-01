2 charged with burglary in Southwest Decatur

Jun. 1—Decatur police charged two Tennessee residents with burglary in connection with a break-in at a house along Modaus Road Southwest on Friday.

John Brian Alverson, 44, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Rebecca Jean Moore, 42, of Flintville, Tennessee, were charged with the burglary in the 3000 block of Modaus Road. They were also found to be in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Alverson was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. Moore was charged with third-degree burglary.

