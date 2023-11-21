2 charged with carjacking in Jackson County: JCSD

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Two homeless people are behind bars after allegedly committing a carjacking, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

A person picked up Joseph Anthony White, 27, and Julie Ann Anders, 38, on Nov. 14 at an Ocean Springs hotel and drove them to an area off Highway 57, according to a JCSD news release.

But that person who offered the two a ride didn’t anticipate what would happen next, according to authorities.

Upon arrival at the destination, the victim told investigators, White and Anders stole his car.

“With the help of a K-9, investigators arrested White and Anders Monday, November 20, at a vacant home in Vancleave,” the news release said. “The victim’s car was recovered.”

White and Anders each face a carjacking charge and they’re being held without bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, according to the JCSD.

They were due in Jackson County Court today at 1:30 p.m.

