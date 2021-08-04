2 charged in catalytic converter thefts in Miami County

Aug. 4—Two men were arrested and charged in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Bethel Twp.

On Monday, Miami County Sheriff's deputies responded to a store and lock business in the township for suspected theft.

The incident involved catalytic converters that were being cut from vehicles, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies had previously taken similar complaints about catalytic converter thefts in the area.

The two male suspects fled the business on foot before deputies arrived. However, they were found later on state Route 201 in Bethel Twp.

Deputies arrested Jimmy G. Andrade, 32, of Riverside, and Walter Elofskey, 28, of Dayton. They were arrested for thefts and booked into the Miami County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

They were both charged with attempt to commit an offense, a misdemeanor, according to Miami County court records.

The vehicle deputies found Andrade and Elofskey in was determined to be stolen out of Riverside. Deputies also found suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.