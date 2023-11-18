2 charged in connection to August homicide near downtown Bemidji

Nov. 17—BEMIDJI — Two men have been charged in connection to a homicide that took place on Aug. 10 near downtown Bemidji.

According to the initial release

from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at 11:10 a.m. on Aug. 12, law enforcement responded to the request for a welfare check on a resident in the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest.

Upon arrival at a residence in that area, officers discovered a deceased male, later identified as 29-year-old Jared William Eason. After extensive investigation, detectives believed that Eason died of homicidal violence, the initial release said.

Reports from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office document the cause of death as blunt force injuries. Bemidji police detectives, along with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, processed the scene for evidence and interviewed several people.

As a result of the investigation, 40-year-old Joseph Robert Eason and 36-year-old Daniel James Eason were arrested for their involvement in Jared's death, according to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin.

Joseph has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and Daniel has been charged with aiding an offender after the fact, the release said.