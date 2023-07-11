2 charged in connection to mass shooting at Wadesboro block party

Two people have been charged in connection to a mass shooting over the weekend in Wadesboro.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at North Wadesboro Grocery on North Greene Street. One person died and six others were hurt, investigators said.

As of Tuesday morning, two people still remained in the hospital in Charlotte.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents said Freweini Fisseha Weneh and Abselom Egigu Taye were both charged with several violations stemming from having and/or allowing the party at their business.

Police and State Bureau of Investigation agents are working to interview around 300 witnesses who were at the scene, most of whom were teens.

Witnesses told Channel 9 they heard at least 100 shots.

On Tuesday, Anson County Sheriff Scott Howell confirmed both Weneh and Taye have since posted their bonds.

The sheriff said no other arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

