2 charged in Decatur forgery case, 4 others sought

Nov. 9—Two area men were arrested in a forgery case, and authorities are searching for four others on related charges, Decatur police said.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription and are still unable to access our content, please link your digital account to your print subscription If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription

Last week, Dyllan Jones, 29, of Moulton, was charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and two counts of having a forged instrument. Joshua Dutton, 36, of Trinity, was charged with first-degree theft, five counts of identity theft and five counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Jones' bond was set at $4,000 and Dutton's was $46,000. Both were in Morgan County Jail on Monday.

Meanwhile, authorities are seeking the public's help in locating suspects in the case who have active warrants. They are Alexsanyna Collier, 30, and Jeremy Chatmon, 37, both of Decatur, Gerald Kirby, 51, of Trinity, and Jason Whitt of Knoxville, Tennessee.

If anyone has any information about this incident or the whereabouts of these individuals, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.