2 charged after deputy’s car rammed following armed carjacking, police say

Two people were arrested after allegedly ramming a deputy’s vehicle during an investigation into an armed carjacking.

On Dec. 16, Memphis Police responded to a scene at Sandy Park and Shelby Drive, where a man said he was carjacked at the intersection.

The victim said he and another person were inside his 2014 Nissan Pathfinder when two men approached. One was armed with an AR pistol, police said.

The gunman allegedly said, “Don’t move or I will kill you.”

The men then got into the Pathfinder and demanded the passenger get out.

According to an affidavit, the victim was told to get in the backseat.

The suspects then hit him in the head with the pistol and took cash and bank cards from his pockets.

The suspects drove the victim around in the vehicle for 30 to 40 minutes, attempting to force him to unlock his phone and Cash App them money, police said.

They then hit him over the back of the head again and forced him out of the vehicle in Orange Mound.

One of the men told the victim they would kill him if he told police before the pair fled in the Pathfinder.

The vehicle is valued at $11,610, records show.

Two days later, a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle with several people inside at Winchester and Polo Club.

When deputies approached, the driver rammed an SCSO vehicle, and everyone inside the Pathfinder ran away, according to the affidavit.

After a brief foot chase, Tavious Bobbitt and Devon Floweres were taken into custody.

Bobbitt was identified as the driver of the Pathfinder.

He’s charged with Theft of Property to wit Auto $10,000 to $60,000; Reckless Driving; and Evading Arrest to wit foot pursuit, records show.

Flowers is charged with two counts of Carjacking, two counts of Employment of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, two counts of Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, and Evading Arrest to wit foot pursuit.

