2 charged with drug trafficking

Feb. 6—Two people are facing felony drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Decatur on Friday, according to Decatur police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, Jeremy Orr Chatmon, 38, of Hartselle, and passenger Cheyenne Nicole Rich, 31, of Huntsville, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Police said officers stopped their Red Dodge Avenger for traffic violations in the 1200 block of 21st Avenue Southwest on Friday afternoon.

While being processed into the Morgan County Jail on Friday afternoon, Chatmon was found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced narcotics hidden on his body, according to police.

He was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, second-degree promoting prison contraband, forgery and two misdemeanors. His bail is set for $1.03 million. According to jail records Monday morning, he remained in jail.

Rich was charged with drug trafficking and a drug possession misdemeanor. She was in the Morgan County Jail and released at 2:21 p.m. Saturday on $15,300 bail, according to jail records.

