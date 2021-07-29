2 charged in East Lawrence theft

Jul. 29—MOULTON — Two Trinity residents are facing felony theft charges after a business reported the crime on Monday, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Roger Lee Lowery, 45, and Bridget Renee Reed, 39, on Tuesday were charged with first-degree theft in connection with a theft from a business along Alabama 24 in the East Lawrence community. The sheriff's office said the value of property taken was more than $2,500.

Lowery and Reed are in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000, according to jail records.

