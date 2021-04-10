2 charged in fatal shooting in The Mall in Columbia parking lot

The Telegraph

Prince Philip’s coordination of landmark global interfaith summits made him “the inspiration for the largest civil society movement in the world”, friends have said. The Duke of Edinburgh, who nurtured a strong Christian faith, was a passionate advocate for interfaith dialogue. He used his personal faith, connections with other royal families, and his platform to encourage global religious leaders to work together and protect “the created world”, organising summits which paved the way for contemporary policy and action on conservation. Following his death, religious leaders, charities and organisations have paid tribute to his interfaith work. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, paid tribute to the prince, saying: “The legacy he leaves is enormous… his work with countless charities and organisations reflected his wide-ranging, global interests in topics including wildlife, sport, design, engineering and interfaith dialogue.” Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis also offered his condolences to the Royal family following the loss of the “selfless and loyal public figure”, adding: “We remember the Duke’s interaction with, and affection for, the Jewish community in the UK and his connection with Israel, where his mother is buried and which he visited in 1994.”