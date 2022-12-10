2 charged with felony theft by Miami and Union Township Police

Two women remained at large until they were arrested by Union Township Police after stealing from multiple department stores.

Camille Ervin and Loretta Scott have been identified and charged with felony theft from Miami Township and Union Township Police Departments.

Miami Township Police responded to reports of a theft at a local department store Friday, November 25th.

The suspects fled south toward Austin Boulevard before officers arrived, a spokesperson for the Miami Township Police stated in a Facebook post.

They reportedly stole $2,100 in merchandise during this single incident.

Miami Township Police Department’s Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer was able to obtain and relay the culprits’ license plate number to dispatch after monitoring radio traffic off duty, the spokesperson said.

Stiegelmeyer followed the car on I-75 southbound until “speeds became unsafe at which time officers cancelled” the pursuit, the spokesperson stated.

Information about the suspects and vehicle were sent to surrounding agencies and department stores.

Union Township Police contacted Miami Township Police “a short time later” and notified them that the suspects were arrested for shoplifting another department store.

“This is a great reminder that if anyone’s sole purpose is to come to Miami Township to victimize our citizens or businesses, we will use every available resource from the Chief of Police to outside agencies to bring them to justice,” the spokesperson warned.



