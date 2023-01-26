2 charged in Gainesville home invasion

Jan. 25—Two men forced their way into a Gainesville home earlier this month with a pistol while four people were inside the residence, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call around midnight Jan. 18 to the 3400 block of Dennis Drive from one of the people in the home, saying two men pushed their way inside the residence.

"The suspects told the victims they were looking for someone and then later claimed they were searching for a package," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said. "They left without taking anything."

Williams said there was no information currently on what led the two men to the Dennis Drive residence.

The two men were later identified as Kevin Almanza, 29, and Luis Alejandro Rivera-Orta, 34, both of Gainesville. They were arrested on Monroe Drive and charged with home invasion, and Almanza was additionally charged with methamphetamine possession.

Williams said she did not have any information on how the two were found.

The Gainesville men were arrested Monday, Jan. 23, booked in to the Hall County Jail, where they remain with no bond.