2 charged in gang-related homicide at West Manchester car wash - victim had $30K bounty

Two suspects have been charged with criminal homicide in a May 20, 2022 gang-related shooting at the West York Auto Spa Express on York Crossing Drive, killing Devin Zeigler of York City and wounding Dervin Gwynn.

Kamron Dowsey of York is charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, criminal attempt to commit homicide and aggravated assault. Shy'Dell Griffith of York is charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, criminal attempt to commit homicide. A third, unnamed suspect is also sought in the incident.

West Manchester Township Police Detective Matthew DeWitt said 32 rounds were fired in the incident. He said the homicide victim had a $30,000 bounty on him.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, left, speaks with West Manchester Township Police Detective Matthew DeWitt during the press conference December 21, 2023 in West Manchester Township.

Dowsey is currently being held without bail at York County Prison for another, unrelated homicide. Griffith is being sought by West Manchester Township Police.

The York County Investigative Grand Jury recommended the charges after an 18-month-long investigation.

"Regardless of any obstacles in this case, the investigators of the West Manchester Township Police Department, refused to relent in their pursuit of justice for the family of Devin Zeigler," said District Attorney Dave Sunday. "The citizens of West Manchester Township need to know that they can rest well tonight."

May 2022 shooting

On Friday, May 20, 2022, at about 1 p.m., emergency crews were called to York Crossing Drive, near Carlisle Road and Route 30.

According to police, the suspects exited a white Kia Forte that was parked at the business. The car had a temporary Maryland registration and tinted windows.

More on this case: Coroner IDs man who was killed in shooting at car wash in West Manchester Township

Shots were then fired, wounding one person and killing 24-year-old Devin Zeigler of the 800 block of Eleventh Avenue in Springettsbury Township, who was pronounced dead after being taken to York Hospital.

Fugitive Shy’Dell Griffith

“When the officers arrived there were multiple victims, some of them had already left in their personal vehicles. Some were taken by ambulance to York Hospital,” Chief John Snyder said at the scene.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

More: Warrant out for York shooting suspect

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 2 charged in gang-related homicide at West Manchester Twp. car wash