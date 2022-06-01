2 charged in January shooting death of Mount Vernon man
Two men have been charged in connection with the January shooting death of a 37-year-old Mount Vernon man, the Mount Vernon Police Department announced Wednesday.
33-year-old Jose Rosales Garcia and 29-year-old Isaac Torres are both charged in connection with the death of 37-year-old Arturo Barrios-Romero of Mount Vernon in the early morning hours of January 9.
Garcia was charged Tuesday in Skagit County superior court with rendering criminal assistance and alien in possession of a Firearm. On Wednesday, Torres was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to police, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Stanford Drive in Mount Vernon. The three men were attending a gathering hosted by Garcia at the apartment after leaving a local drinking establishment.
Officers were called to a report of CPR in progress. When they arrived, they found Barrios-Romero with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe that Torres did intend to kill Barrios-Romero, but that the act was not premeditated, leading to a second-degree murder charge.
The case remains an open and active investigation.
