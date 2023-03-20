2 charged for kidnapping 3-week-old baby by pretending to be with Child Protective Services

Two people were charged in connection to a kidnapping in Canton, Ohio, Friday.

Canton Police were first dispatched to the 600 block of Alan Page Drive SE at around 10:30 a.m. on reports of a kidnapping, a spokesperson for the department stated in a press release.

As officers responded to the incident, they were informed that a woman wearing a name tag who claimed to work for Child Protective Services took a mother’s 3-week-old baby girl, the spokesperson said.

Investigators later confirmed with Child Protective Services that the female suspect was not an employee, the spokesperson continued.

During their investigation, agents were able to identify the suspect’s license plate number. The vehicle was registered out of Conesville, Ohio.

After a search, they located the suspect vehicle in Coshocton County, the spokesperson said. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s deputies issued a traffic stop and found the missing baby. The two suspects were taken into custody.

Sapphire McDougleh, 31, was charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

While, Brandon Savage, 21, was charged with complicity to commit kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

Both suspects were held on a $750,000 bond

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or the Canton Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 330-456-6200.