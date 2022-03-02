2 charged in kidnapping of woman in Marlborough

Mar. 2—State police arrested a Hartford man and a 16-year-old boy Tuesday in connection with the assault and kidnapping of a woman at a Marlborough grocery store last September.

After a five-month investigation, state police said they have charged Kenneth Gordon, 20, and a juvenile male with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree arson, and second-degree larceny.

Gordon was held on a $1 million bond and was scheduled for arraignment in Hartford Superior Court today. The teenager was scheduled to appear in juvenile court today, as well.

The charges stem from Sept. 11, when state police say Gordon and the juvenile abducted a 64-year-old woman from the Big Y store on East Hampton Road in Marlborough.

The woman was found in Berlin, where she was thrown out of her car, which was later set on fire, according to state police.

The woman was putting groceries in her car around 7 p.m. when she was approached by the two mask-wearing suspects, who demanded money.

They then threw her in the back seat of her own car, put a bag over her face, and hit in the head several times with an object, state police said.

The woman was then driven to East Hartford, where her bank card was used to withdraw money from an ATM. From there they drove to Berlin, state police said.

