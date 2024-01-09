2 charged in killing of Chatham woman found unconscious on rural highway

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people in connection with the death of a woman who was found unconscious Monday on N.C. 902.

Deputies responded around 2:40 a.m. to a reported person in the road in the 7700 block of the highway, which connects rural southwest Chatham with the county seat of Pittsboro.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Michelle Nichole Jenks of Siler City, was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, where she was later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Investigators charged Terrie Fields, 39, and Corey Rives, 37, both of Bear Creek in southwest Chatham County.

Fields faces one count of felony second-degree murder and one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, the release stated. She was held without bail.

Rives faces one count of felony accessory after the fact, the release stated. His bail was set at $41,500.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Jan. 29.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and asks anyone who may have information about the case to call 919-542-2911.