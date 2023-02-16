2 charged in killing of woman, unborn child in Burke County, authorities say

Two people were charged with murder Wednesday in connection with the killing of a woman and the death of her unborn child in Burke County.

Channel 9′s cameras were there as Dylan Rogers was led away to jail.

Rogers is accused of killing Brandi Deal Friday night, one day before she was due to deliver a baby girl.

Earlier this week, we could see investigators collecting evidence outside the home along Clark Loop where it appeared someone fired into the mobile home.

Rogers told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he wasn’t at the home when the shooting happened.

“I was in bed asleep,” Rogers said. “Talk to my lawyers.”

“Lord no,” Rogers said. “I love children.”

Tammy Boone was also charged with murder.

Sheriff deputies said they are also questioning a woman possibly connected to the case.

