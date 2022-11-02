2 charged with meth trafficking after $375K of drugs found in truck

Nov. 1—Two Gwinnett County men were charged with trafficking methamphetamine after police found $375,000 of meth during a traffic stop in South Hall, according to authorities.

Diego Garcia-Aceves, 24, and Juan Pablo Torres-Fuentes, 26, both of Grayson, were also charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Law enforcement pulled over a pickup truck Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the 5800 block of Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch for illegally tinted windows, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said officers searched the truck with consent and found a bag in the truckbed with roughly 5 kilograms of meth.

Law enforcement arrested both men and booked them in to the Hall County Jail, where they remain without bond.