2 charged after Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded

·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit residents face charges in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting surveillance in the city with other members of a narcotics unit, a prosecutor said Thursday.

The undercover trooper was critically wounded early Tuesday on Detroit’s west side when he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire, state police said.

The trooper initially was in critical condition at a hospital. His condition later stabilized and he probably will require surgery, state police Lt. Mike Shaw told reporters.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and two weapons charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a peace officer, Worthy said.

Both were arrested the day of the shooting, Worthy said.

The 28-year-old allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot the trooper three times from a second-story window of an apartment building, The Detroit News reported.

It was not immediately clear if either defendant had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Holman said during the 28-year-old's arraignment that the trooper remained in a hospital Thursday after being shot twice through the chest and once through the back. A magistrate set his bond at $1 million, with a GPS tether and house arrest if he is released from jail.

