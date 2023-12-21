2 charged after minivan hits, kills woman, injures 2 children at Gastonia Walmart

A man and a woman were charged after the minivan they were in struck and killed Michelle Williamson, 47, in a Walmart parking lot on Dec. 14, the Gastonia Police Department announced on Thursday. The crash also injured her two children.

Gastonia police officers got to the Walmart on East Franklin Boulevard at about 6:50 p.m.

Williamson was pinned between the Dodge Caravan and a tree. The children were also hit, police said.

The three were taken to a hospital but the mother later died.

The occupants in the Caravan, Vera Brown and David Warden, were charged with involuntary manslaughter. They turned themselves in on Thursday at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not release any more information, including how the kids are doing.

