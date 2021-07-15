2 charged in Moore County double murder

Jul. 15—CARTHAGE — The Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that two people have been charged with murder in the July 9 slaying of a well known elderly couple near Aberdeen.

Tim Cooper, 45, of Carthage, and Tony Chad Patterson, 42, of Aberdeen, were taken into custody late Tuesday and charged with the killings of D.P. Black, 91, and his wife, Mary Lou, 86, at their home in the 1900 block of Roseland Road.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields held a press conference Wednesday morning at the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage and shared more details of the investigation, which began shortly before 6 p.m. last Friday when deputies were called to perform a welfare check on the couple.

"It has been an extremely difficult week for D.P. and Mary Lou Black's family as well as it has been a very trying time for the citizens of Moore County," Fields said. "D.P. and Mary Lou were pillars of our community. They were both widely known and loved. Their death has been a tremendous loss for us all."

Fields then announced that the that the MCSO is "very confident that we have the killers behind bars."

"Last night, members of the Moore County Sheriff's Office arrested Tony Chad Patterson and Tim Cooper — both were charged with two counts of murder and are being held in the Detention Center under no bond," he said.

Fields then spoke to calm the fears felt in the community since the killing.

"I would like to make sure that the public understands that this was not a random act of violence," he continued. "Our investigation has revealed that the victims knew the the suspects arrested in this case. We anticipate further charges for each of the defendants to include robbery, which appears to be the motive."

Fields offered his thanks to the people who provided information.

"Our phones have been ringing non-stop with citizens in this community just trying to help out," Fields said. "As many of you know, my motto has always been, 'If you see something, say something.' Our people have responded here in this county and I'm very grateful. Without the help of the citizens, it would have been a very difficult case to solve."

Fields then gave his "most sincere appreciation" to members of the Moore County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement.

"This group of professionals have worked tirelessly since Friday," he said. "They've taken phone calls, followed up on every tip — every lead — and we were finally able to make the arrests last night. I am blessed to be the sheriff of Moore County and I am blessed to have the staff I have standing behind me. This staff has worked tirelessly since Friday — they never wavered. If I asked them to do something, they were Johnny-on-the-spot. We had some assistance from outside agencies. Aberdeen came and assisted us and did some searches of the roadways — part of the preliminary investigation. Other agencies helped by providing information to us — anything that was heard on the street. We had been in contact with the SBI and they offered their assistance. One of their agents did come in and help us in the office. My staff here at the sheriff's office —the criminal investigative team, the narcotic team, the forensic team, the road deputies — all came together as one. That one team pulling together was able to formulate, investigate and make the arrests on these two individuals."

Fields said one of the men, Patterson, was a former employee of Black's.

"Mr. Black employed a lot of employees," he said. "It's been a very difficult time for our staff to follow up on these employee leads. We've interviewed a tremendous amount of employees. I'll continue to remind you that this investigation is not over yet."

Fields added that the only thing he could add about the motive that was it appeared to be robbery. He said jewelry and other items were taken from the residence. He also said he would like to see the District Attorney seek the death penalty for the accused murderers.

"I feel like this is a capital case and I'm hoping and praying he goes for the death penalty," Fields said. "I know all of this will have to work out in the court system."

Fields spoke about the Blacks, whom he knew very well.

"They were always willing to lend a hand to whomever was in need of a dollar or a job or something to help them get by," he said. "They were very community oriented."

Fields said the Black's only son died in 2003 and their closest relatives were two grandchildren.

"One lives locally and the other lives outside the state," he said. "They've thanked us very much for what we have done."

Professional golfer Grayson Murray shared on social media that the Blacks were family. His grandmother, Mary Lou Black's sister, had died earlier in the week and he was headed to North Carolina for the funeral when he received word of the deaths.

"Was supposed to see my great aunt and great uncle who I adore so much as my grandma's funeral this week and now I will have to attend their funeral," Murray said on Twitter. "RIP Meme and DP I love you guys."

Fields said the he hoped the arrests would help the community begin to return to a sense of normalcy.

"I think it gives closure to the community," he concluded. "The folks were frantic — they were terrified. We want to assure them today that this was a cowardly act, intended on their targets. It's going to take time to heal, but I think this is one way of closure to the community and the family."