2 charged with murder after body found in bag at Bradenton homeless camp: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were charged with murder in connection to a death at a Bradenton homeless camp last month.

On Dec. 1, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off to a homicide that occurred two weeks earlier.

The tipster provided details to detectives that pointed towards Stephen Astbury, Jr., 59, who resides at the camp along 14th Street West. He was detained on an unrelated charge as detectives investigated the reported homicide.

A witness led detectives to an area of the camp where they believed a body was buried. On Dec. 4, the sheriff’s office dug about a foot into the ground and discovered a bag with a body inside of it.

Detectives believe Astbury and Douglas Gray, 57, may have been “involved in a disagreement” with the 64-year-old deceased man “prior to the killing,” but the motive is unknown. All three men resided at the homeless camp.

Both Astbury and Gray have been charged with second degree murder.

