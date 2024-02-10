2 charged with murder, desecration of human remains in separate SC shooting deaths

A man and a woman have been accused of fatally shooting two men in separate incidents late last year.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged Allon Triante Adams, 22, and Cady Elise Keener, 19, with counts of murder, armed robbery and desecration of human remains, among other charges, officials said.

Devon Tricoche, a 30-year-old Aiken resident, was shot to death Nov. 28, 2023, in the 600 block of Kestrel Drive in Leesville.

Tricoche’s body was recovered from the Edisto River near a boat ramp at the South Fork Edisto Boat Landing, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Aiken Coroner Darryl Ables determined Tricoche had been shot at least once. The gunshot was thought to be the cause of death, not drowning.

Evidence gathered by detectives pointed to Adams and Keener as suspects, Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

“Detectives have determined Adams and Keener moved Tricoche’s body from the Kestrel Drive scene and discarded it at an Edisto River boat landing in Aiken County,” Koon said.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the pair shot another man to death while trying to rob him on Dec. 30, 2023, on Parrish Road in Leesville. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified that victim as Tony Etheredge Jr.

“The pair initially discarded Etheredge’s body off Parrish Road, but later dumped it in Black Creek, where investigators recovered it Friday evening,” Koon said. “That’s what prompted the desecration of human remains charge.”

Adams, a Leesville resident, and Keener, a Lexington resident, were booked into the Lexington County Detention Center after being arrested on other charges earlier this week, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our investigations into both crimes are still open and more charges are possible,” Koon said in a news release. “We encourage anyone with information about either of these cases to reach out to us or use the Crimestoppers mobile app to share an anonymous tip that could lead to a cash reward.”