2 charged with murder in July 2022 shooting, CMPD says

Two people have been charged with murder in a shooting that happened last summer, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced.

Investigators said on July 16, 2022, MEDIC called police for help after finding 38-year-old Lamar Kyle Weathers on North Tryon Street. Weathers, who had been shot, died at the scene.

PREVIOUS: 1 killed in overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say

Detectives identified Allen Scott Leach, 20, and Nevaeh De’Jah Deas, 19, as suspects in the case and officers arrested them Tuesday morning.

Detectives identified Allen Scott Leach, 20, and Nevaeh De’Jah Deas, 19, as suspects in the case and officers arrested them Tuesday morning.

Both Leach and Deas were charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and promoting prostitution.

Police said as they continue their investigation, they are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: Home where shooting near officers happened is short-term rental, neighbors say)