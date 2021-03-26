2 charged with murder were arrested after they couldn’t start a Tesla they tried to carjack, spokesman says

Two men have been charged with murder in a killing Wednesday afternoon outside an Illinois secretary of state’s driver facility in Bridgeview, authorities said Friday.

The shooting, which took place about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday outside the office, 7368 W. 87th St., in the southwest suburb, was possibly sparked by a disagreement over rap music, according to police spokesman Ray Hanania. Police identified the man killed as Jawaun Davis, 21, of the 1000 block of East 73rd Street in Chicago.

Charged with murder were Matthew Givens, 23, of the 17200 block of Lorenz Avenue in Lansing, and Cortez Hudson, 23, of the first block of West Superior Street in Oak Park, according to Hanania. The two also were charged with attempted carjacking in an attack during the police pursuit that ended in their capture after they couldn’t start a Tesla car they were trying to make off with, Hanania said.

Givens and Hudson were scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at Cook County’s Bridgeview Courthouse.

The shooting happened outside the building in a parking lot. A customer was waiting in line at the busy driver facility when one of the attackers, who was believed to also be a customer, shot the person, said Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Illinois secretary of state’s office and police.

Police “believe this was an intentionally planned shooting targeting the victim,” Hanania said in an email Wednesday.

Police chased a vehicle the suspected shooter fled in, and it appeared he “had an accomplice,” according to Hanania.

About 2:50 p.m., two suspects were taken into custody near 99th Street and Roberts Road, on the border between Palos Hills and Hickory Hills, after they abandoned their vehicle and ran off, he said.

After they left their vehicle, the two tried to carjack another vehicle, but the car they tried to steal was a Tesla, Hanania said.

“The Tesla owner was threatened and he left the vehicle to the carjackers,” but when Givens and Hudson got in the car, were unable to “figure out how to get it started. That delay allowed Police to catch up with them and arrest them,” Hanania said in an email.