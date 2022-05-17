2 charged for Preble County burglary; Man arrested after posting bond, being released from jail

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested in connection to a recent burglary.

Earlier this month, deputies reported a burglary of a residence in the 100 block of Quinn Road. They shared surveillance photos of a male and female suspect outside of the residence.

>> Springboro fourth grader dies after years-long battle with rare brain cancer

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Katherine Steele, 33, and Justin McTeer, 39.

Both Steele and McTeer were arrested on unrelated charges in Montgomery County Monday and were then transported back to Preble County, where they were charged with Breaking and Entering and Theft.

Steele is booked in the Preble County Jail.

McTeer posted bond and released from jail. Deputies said within minutes of being release, he was accused of stealing a pick-up truck from a gas station on North Barron Street. The truck was reported to have hit several mailboxes before crashing on Lexington Road, according to a release.

>> Yellow Springs High School staff member resigns after investigation into use of ‘offensive language’

An investigation revealed that McTeer got into a fight with a passer-by who stopped to check on him after he crashed the truck. Deputies believe he was attempting to take the passer-by’s vehicle. He was taken into custody after attempting to run away from deputies.

McTeer was booked in the Preble County Jail on a preliminary robbery charge.

The vehicle theft is under investigation.