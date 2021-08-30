2 charged in Reservoir Park armed robbery

Aug. 30—Two Kokomo residents were charged Friday for their alleged roles in an armed robbery earlier this month at Kokomo Reservoir Park.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, 23-year-old Isaiah Warren faces charges of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and battery, an A-misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the incident.

Another individual, Zoey Lockhart-Noel, 22, faces a charge of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, the release noted.

Around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 15, officers were dispatched to the park in reference to an armed robbery that had just taken place.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 21-year-old male, who said he had been robbed at gunpoint while standing with his friend on the pier, per the release.

The man also told authorities that the alleged suspect — later identified as Warren — ordered him to empty his pockets before he punched him several times in the face and pushed him off the pier into the water.

The suspect then allegedly ran toward a black GM vehicle and removed a ski mask he had been wearing during the incident, investigators noted.

Both Warren and Lockhart-Noel are being held at the Howard County Jail on $100,000 cash bond only, with no 10%.

Lockhart-Noel has field a motion for a bond review hearing where she'll argue for a bond reduction. That hearing is set for Sept. 20, according to the court docket.

Both Warren's and Lockhart-Noel's initial hearings are scheduled for today.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

