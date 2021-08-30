2 charged in Reservoir Park armed robbery

Kim Dunlap, Kokomo Tribune, Ind.
Aug. 30—Two Kokomo residents were charged Friday for their alleged roles in an armed robbery earlier this month at Kokomo Reservoir Park.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, 23-year-old Isaiah Warren faces charges of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and battery, an A-misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the incident.

Another individual, Zoey Lockhart-Noel, 22, faces a charge of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, the release noted.

Around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 15, officers were dispatched to the park in reference to an armed robbery that had just taken place.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 21-year-old male, who said he had been robbed at gunpoint while standing with his friend on the pier, per the release.

The man also told authorities that the alleged suspect — later identified as Warren — ordered him to empty his pockets before he punched him several times in the face and pushed him off the pier into the water.

The suspect then allegedly ran toward a black GM vehicle and removed a ski mask he had been wearing during the incident, investigators noted.

Both Warren and Lockhart-Noel are being held at the Howard County Jail on $100,000 cash bond only, with no 10%.

Lockhart-Noel has field a motion for a bond review hearing where she'll argue for a bond reduction. That hearing is set for Sept. 20, according to the court docket.

Both Warren's and Lockhart-Noel's initial hearings are scheduled for today.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

Kim Dunlap can be reached at 765-860-3256 or at kim.dunlap@kokomotribune.com.

