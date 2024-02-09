2 charged in Richland County child sexual abuse case

A pair of Richland County residents have been arrested on child sexual abuse charges, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement.

Larry Dennis, 42, and Lottiea Ingram, 33, were charged Wednesday after a sheriff’s department investigation found Dennis was having “inappropriate contact” with a minor and Ingram was aware of it, according to the statement.

Dennis is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and Ingram is charged with neglect by a legal custodian, Lott said.

Both were booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Wednesday, but Ingram has since been released, online records show.