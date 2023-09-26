2 charged with robbing man in Pittsburgh, leading police on chase that led to crash

Channel 11 has learned the names of two people who police say robbed a man at gunpoint on Saturday, then led police on a chase that resulted in an officer from Penn Hills crashing his cruiser.

Jazmine Byrd and Lamearion Howard each face several charges after police say the pair robbed a man at gunpoint on 2nd Avenue in Pittsburgh.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has details from the complaint, including how the suspects allegedly lured the victim to an apartment, NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.

After the robbery, Penn Hills police located the couple in a vehicle in Penn Hills and followed them. During a chase, court documents say an officer crashed into a house, and the SUV the couple was in flipped over and crashed near Verona Road and 3rd Street.

Police took Byrd and Howard into custody, and the victim later identified them as those who allegedly robbed him.

