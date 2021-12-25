2 charged with robbing store

Dec. 24—GREENSBORO — Two High Point men have been arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Greensboro convenience store that happened early Thursday,

Laqualius Tyquez Little, 21, and Sheim Jhaquieze Bennett, 26, are each charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. They were being held at the Guilford County Jail with bond for each set at $250,000 secured.

They are accused of going into the Great Stops at 5412 W. Market St. about 1 a.m. with handguns and taking cash, the Greensboro Police Department said. The robbers drove away in a gray sedan. Police did not say how much money was taken.

Little and Bennett were arrested later Thursday.