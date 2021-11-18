2 charged in 'romance scam' targeting Glastonbury woman

Nov. 18—GLASTONBURY — Two people from Massachusetts are facing larceny charges in a "romance scam" that targeted a local woman, police say.

Charged with second-degree larceny are Ricardo L. Escobar Viviescas, 36, of Revere and Carmen Viviana Perez Uribe, 35, of Lowell, according to a police arrest log.

Both turned themselves in at the police station Saturday and were released on $20,000 bonds, police say. They are due Dec. 10 in Manchester Superior Court.

The case involved a Glastonbury woman who met a man through an online dating application. After several weeks of text messages and emails through which she thought she had gotten to know him, the woman received a message from the man that he had been arrested in Germany and needed bail money, according to Lt. Corey Davis, the Police Department spokesman.

At the man's request, "she wired $18,750 into a bank account which turned out to belong to a business owned by Viviescas and Uribe that sells mangos at a mall kiosk in Massachusetts," Davis continued in an email.

The investigation is continuing, he added.

Obtaining money or other property from someone "by false pretenses" is a form of larceny under state law.

