2 charged with selling painkillers

Apr. 25—VERNON — Two local residents have been charged after they were found to be selling prescription painkillers, police said.

Hugh Morgan, 56, and Natosha Barfield, 48, were both charged April 19.

Morgan is facing nearly a dozen charges related to his sales of drugs to undercover officers, including illegal sale of prescription drugs and sale of a narcotics substance. Barfield was charged with three crimes, including conspiracy illegal sale of prescription drugs.

The investigation of the couple began in September, police said, when they heard that Morgan and Barfield were selling drugs in the Rockville section of town.

Between February, March and April, police arranged to meet with Morgan on three occasions to purchase prescription drugs.

On each occasion Morgan sold an undercover officer Oxycodone pills for $30 each. After each purchase the undercover officer was able to identify Morgan as the person who sold them drugs.

Police obtained a search warrant for the couple's apartment this month, and on April 19 officers went to the residence.

A search of the apartment turned up approximately 140 pills of Oxycodone, 18 suspected morphine pills, drug packaging supplies, and 28 pre-paid debit cards.

Police located legitimate bottles for prescriptions, but none of them were for were Oxycodone or morphine.

When Barfield was asked where the pills were from, she was unable to give a valid explanation.

Morgan is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on June 2, while Barfield appears on May 12. Barfield was released on $50,000 bond. It's unclear if Morgan, whose bond totals $185,000, remains in custody.

