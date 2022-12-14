2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say

Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate.

On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road.

A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began to slow, according to an affidavit.

To avoid rear ending the car in front of her, the woman had to brake abruptly.

A blue Nissan Altima behind her pulled beside her car. Someone rolled down the driver’s side rear window, and a man pointed a black handgun out of the window.

According to the affidavit, he fired a shot toward the woman’s car.

The woman gave a Tennessee license plate for the suspect’s car.

Ten days later, police found the Nissan Altima in the 6300 block of Salmon Drive.

A man identified as Xavier Johnson walked out of an apartment and said he owned the car, according to police.

Johnson was armed with a 9mm handgun at the time he was arrested.

The woman identified him as the person who shot at her on the interstate.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, records show.

The woman also identified Da’ja Douglas as the driver of the Altima during the incident.

She was taken into custody in the 6300 block of Salmon.

According to police, she admitted to driving the car at the time of the shooting.

She’s charged with aggravated assault.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: