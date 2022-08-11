2 charged in shooting in University City shooting, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made two arrests in a homicide that happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Margie Ann Drive in University City.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments. Officers said the victim, identified as Delvin Teah, was inside a vehicle that struck a tree.

Officials said Teah was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then, CMPD arrested Malus Bey, 20, and Donovan James, 19.

From left: Bey, James

Bey was charged with murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James was charged with murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both are in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Earlier Sunday, police were investigating after one person was fatally shot in north Charlotte. And Sunday night, officers said a man was shot and killed at a gas station in east Charlotte. No arrests have been made in either case.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
















